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Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade Among Nation's Largest Irish Heritage Celebrations

Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade Among Nation's Largest Irish Heritage Celebrations

Sunday, 15 March 2026 02:08 PM EDT

Thousands of people were expected to line the streets of South Boston on Sunday for the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, one of the nation’s largest celebrations of Irish heritage.

The parade traditionally draws crowds from across Massachusetts and beyond, with marching bands, floats, veterans’ groups and local organizations making their way along the route through South Boston.

City officials said preparations had been underway for weeks, with police, transit officials and emergency crews coordinating safety and transportation plans as large crowds gather in the neighborhood.

The event is a major annual tradition in Boston, a city with deep Irish roots, and often coincides with celebrations of Evacuation Day, which commemorates the departure of British troops from Boston in 1776.

Officials encouraged people attending the parade to plan ahead for road closures and crowded public transit as the neighborhood fills with spectators throughout the day.

Last year’s parade drew tens of thousands of attendees and featured dozens of marching groups.

This year’s event was expected to begin late Sunday morning and continue into the afternoon.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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Thousands of people were expected to line the streets of South Boston on Sunday for the city's annual St. Patrick's Day parade, one of the nation's largest celebrations of Irish heritage.The parade traditionally draws crowds from across Massachusetts and beyond, with...
parade irish st patricks day South Boston
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2026-08-15
Sunday, 15 March 2026 02:08 PM
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