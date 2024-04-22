WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: papua | new guinea | prime minister | joe biden

Papua New Guinea PM Hits Biden Over 'Cannibals' Comment

By    |   Monday, 22 April 2024 06:30 PM EDT

The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea has hit back at President Joe Biden over his recent comment about "cannibals" on the island when speaking about his uncle's death in World War II.

Biden last week, during a visit to the United Steelworkers headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, commented on the death of his uncle, Ambrose Finnegan, who was a reconnaissance pilot during World War II.

Biden said his uncle "got shot down in New Guinea, and they never found the body because there used to be — there were a lot of cannibals, for real, in that part of New Guinea."

Prime Minister James Marape said in a statement on Sunday that Biden "appeared to imply his uncle was eaten by cannibals."

He added, "President Biden's remarks may have been a slip of the tongue; however, my country does not deserve to be labeled as such."

Marape noted that "the remains of WWII lie scattered all over PNG," and called for the United States to "to find as many remains of World War II in PNG as possible, including those of servicemen who lost their lives like Ambrose Finnegan."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea has hit back at President Joe Biden over his recent comment about "cannibals" on the island when speaking about his uncle’s death in World War II.
papua, new guinea, prime minister, joe biden
188
2024-30-22
Monday, 22 April 2024 06:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved