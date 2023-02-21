House Panel to Hold Hearing on Policy Toward China 'Aggression'

The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a hearing next Tuesday with top officials on China policy to identify gaps in pursuing what it called a "more holistic approach" to countering aggression by the Chinese Communist Party.

The hearing, announced by the panel's chair, Representative Michael McCaul, a Republican, is called, "Combating the Generational Challenge of CCP Aggression."

Alan Estevez, the U.S. Commerce Department's under secretary for industry and security, who oversees restrictions on tech exports to China, is among the witnesses.

Other witnesses are Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs; Michael Schiffer, Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia at the U.S. Agency for International Development; and Scott Nathan, chief executive officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

McCaul has been pressing Estevez on the need to ensure China is not transferring U.S.-origin technology to state sponsors of terrorism, and has called for tighter restrictions on exports to blacklisted companies like China's Huawei, which are viewed as a threat to U.S. national security.

There are other areas of concern. For instance, American officials across the country have enacted limits on government officials' use of the TikTok app, the popular app that some critics see as a tool used by the Chinese -- to mine users' personal data. The short-form video hosting service is oned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

And on the war front, China and the U.S. have exchanged barbs over evidence Beijing might be supplying Russia with material supporting its invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. has also clashed with China over concerns the Chinese leadership is planning a Ukraine-style invasion and takeover of Taiwan.

Newsmax contributed to this report.