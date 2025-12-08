Ga. Dem Representative Charged With Pandemic Fraud

Georgia State Rep. Sharon Henderson, D-Covington, was arrested Monday after a federal grand jury indicted her on charges alleging she stole more than $17,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits by falsely claiming she had lost work due to COVID-19.

"It is shocking that a public official would allegedly lie to profit from an emergency program designed to help suffering community members," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement. "Politicians who violate the public trust and steal from the needy to enrich themselves will be held accountable."

Prosecutors say Henderson, who joined the Georgia House in 2021, applied for federal unemployment programs in mid-2020 while running for office, asserting she had recently worked for Henry County Schools.

In reality, investigators say she served only briefly as a substitute teacher in 2018 — and acknowledged at the time that substitutes were ineligible for unemployment benefits.

The indictment alleged that Henderson repeatedly submitted false weekly certifications, including eight after she took office, claiming she was unable to work because of a COVID-19 quarantine.

Federal authorities say those statements let her collect $17,811 in benefits she was not entitled to receive.

"Sharon Henderson allegedly chose greed over compassion by fraudulently obtaining funds meant to help those in need, some in her own Georgia House district," FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown said in a statement. "We remain committed to find those who take advantage of federal programs meant to help those truly in need."

Henderson is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Justin S. Anand and is expected to plead not guilty. The indictment is not evidence of guilt, and she remains presumed innocent.

The FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor Inspector General, the Georgia Office of the State Inspector General, and the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office are jointly investigating.

"An important part of the mission of the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General is to investigate allegations of fraud involving unemployment insurance programs," Mathew Broadhurst, special agent in Charge, Southeast Region, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, said in a statement.

"We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively investigate these types of allegations."

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.