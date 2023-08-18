Severe Drought Leads to Traffic Jam at Panama Canal

A severe drought in Panama has led to water conservation efforts that resulted in a backlog of commercial vessels trying to pass through the Panama Canal, one of the world’s most important shipping routes.

There are more than 200 ships on either side of the waterway waiting to pass through, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. On Wednesday, the Panama Canal Authority issued an advisory notifying shippers it is extending through Sept. 2 restrictions on the daily number of vessels crossing the canal to 32 a day, down from an average of 36 during normal conditions.

Because some ships on the waterway that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans have been backed up for more than 20 days, the Journal reported some shipowners are rerouting traffic to avoid the backlog. Most of the stranded vessels are bulk cargo or gas carriers.

“The delays are changing by the day,” Tim Hansen, chief commercial officer at Dorian LPG, which operates more than 20 large gas carriers, told the Journal. “Once you make a decision to go, there is no point to return or deviate, so you can get stuck.”

Panama’s rainy season has come late, and because the canal uses three times as much water as New York City each day, according to the Journal, it relies on rainfall to replenish it.

"If there isn’t enough rain, ship transits are cut and those that cross pay hefty premiums that boost transport costs for cargo owners such as American oil and gas exporters and Asian importers," WSJ reported.

This could add more pressure to the prices of consumer goods.

Ricaurte Vasquez Morales, the canal’s administrator, said last month the restrictions could remain for the rest of 2023, the Journal reported. He said the drought is expected to erase about $200 million in revenue if low rainfall levels extend into the latter part of the year.

The Journal reported Panama has hired the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, the agency that built the canal in the early 1900s, and has set aside $2 billion over the next 10 years "to divert up to four rivers into the waterway, in addition to the three that already feed it."

“We had two ships that couldn’t book and it was quite expensive,” Lars Oestergaard Nielsen, A.P. Moller-Maersk’s head of customer delivery in the Americas, told the Journal. “We went to an auction and paid $900,000 on top of $400,000 normal toll fee for each ship to cross.”

Ships typically cross the canal at an average 50 feet of draft, which has been reduced to 44 feet, the Journal reported. To account for the lower water depth, larger vessels must shed containers before crossing. Smaller ships get the rest.