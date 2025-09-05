Feds Dismantle $18M Cuban Migrant Smuggling Ring

Federal prosecutors say they have broken up a sprawling, multimillion-dollar smuggling ring that ferried thousands of Cubans into the U.S., instructing them to deceive border officials and file fraudulent asylum claims to gain legal status, The Washington Times reported.

Federal officials announced Thursday that 12 people have been indicted in connection with a scheme that charged unauthorized migrants between $1,500 and $40,000 to enter America illegally. Prosecutors said the network collected at least $18 million over 4½ years, making it one of the most extensive operations of its kind.

According to the indictment, the organization not only arranged illicit crossings, but also taught migrants how to pose as Europeans to slip in under the Visa Waiver Program. It also guided them through falsified asylum applications designed to secure longer-term protection.

"This criminal organization operated a front for fake asylum claims, churning out frivolous applications around the country," said Joseph Edlow, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Authorities said the group operated under the name Asesoria Y Servicios Migratorios LLC, promoting itself as a legitimate immigration service. Prosecutors allege that it filed thousands of fraudulent asylum applications, each containing boilerplate stories and fabricated personal histories.

The indictment charges almost all of the defendants with conspiracy to smuggle aliens, with five also facing conspiracy to commit asylum fraud. Eight of the 12 are accused of money laundering. Three of those charged are living in the U.S. illegally, while two are believed to be in Cuba.

The Justice Department said the network spent at least $2.5 million on charter flights between January 2021 and June 2025. Investigators traced 27 financial accounts linked to the ring, which used payment apps such as Zelle to move its profits.

"This indictment exposes a criminal organization that smuggled people into the United States on a massive scale, and then fraudulently secured immigration benefits for them," said acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti.

The case is being prosecuted in Tampa, Florida, where prosecutors emphasized the scale of the fraud and its abuse of the nation's immigration system. Officials did not specify whether migrants who benefited from the scheme would face removal or other legal consequences.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the crackdown reflects a broader push under President Donald Trump to combat illegal immigration and protect U.S. borders.

"This Department of Justice is investigating and prosecuting human smuggling more aggressively than ever before," Bondi said. "We will not rest until those who profit from the suffering of vulnerable people — including many unaccompanied children — face severe, comprehensive justice."

The bust comes amid heightened political scrutiny of border security, with Trump and congressional Republicans pressing for tougher enforcement and stricter oversight of asylum claims.