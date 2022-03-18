×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Money | pallone | gas | executives | price

Rep. Frank Pallone Wants 6 Oil Company Execs to Testify About Gas Prices

Frank Pallone
Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for SEIU)

By    |   Friday, 18 March 2022 02:35 PM

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, is asking executives from six oil companies to testify about surging gas prices.

Pallone made his request in letters dated Wednesday. He is asking the executives to appear before his committee on April 6.

Pallone sent the letters to Bernard Looney, chief executive officer for BP; Michael Wirth, CEO for Chevron; Darren Woods, CEO for ExxonMobil; Rick Muncrief, CEO of Devon Energy Corp.; Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources; and Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell.

"I am concerned that the oil industry may be exploiting the war in Ukraine for its own economic gain," Pallone said in the letters. "Oil companies are currently seeing record profits.

"As American families confront high gasoline prices caused by the volatility of global energy markets and Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, I am deeply concerned that the oil industry has not taken all actions within its power to lower domestic gasoline prices and alleviate Americans' pain at the pump. Instead, the industry appears to be taking advantage of the crisis for its own benefit.

"By keeping domestic oil production low and funneling revenue back to investors and executives, the oil industry is keeping energy prices — and profits — artificially high. And this is all happening at the same time the industry is taking advantage of generous production tax incentives provided by American taxpayers."

Roll Call reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has accused oil and gas companies of possible "price gouging."

The outlet noted there is also interest from several Senate committees to host hearings on gas prices.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, is asking executives from six oil companies to testify about surging gas prices.
pallone, gas, executives, price
271
2022-35-18
Friday, 18 March 2022 02:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved