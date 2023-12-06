Report: Palestinians Blame Hamas, Not Israel

As food and water supplies dwindle, displaced Palestinians are blaming Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, for their plight, according to an Israeli Telegram account.

Aalam West Bank radio, an Arabic radio station, spoke with Palestinian civilians who were seeking shelter in front of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) school in the southern Gaza town of Rafah.

On Wednesday, Israeli Telegram account Abu Ali Express, which translates Arabic media into Hebrew, published Aalam’s interviews, in which the residents blamed Hamas, not Israel, for their misery.

"I want to convey a message to the Hamas government: May Allah take revenge on you … May Allah curse you and curse your father’s father and curse the one who brought you into the world," one displaced Palestinian said, according to Abu Ali Express’ translation. "May Allah curse Yahya Sinwar. You son of a dog. … You destroyed us."

The broadcaster interviewing the person asks what suffering they are experiencing.

"We emigrated from Gaza City to Khan Yunis and Khan Yunis to Rafah," the person reportedly said. "We left everything behind us."

Another resident then interjects and delivers an angry message to Sinwar.

"Say hello to the prisoners, the dogs you have," they reportedly said, alluding to criticism in Gaza that even the dog Bella of one of the hostages had better conditions than the Gazans outside Israel.

"No one appreciates what is happening with us and our situation," the resident added. "Only Allah knows what our situation is. Sinwar and Mohammed Daf are hiding underground."

The broadcaster concludes by saying the displaced residents "are furious about their situation."

"We can't even find water, Sinwar, if you can hear me at all," the resident goes off again. "Twenty thousand people are sheltered in the school here ... they can't find anything to eat ... the diseases are breaking out in the schools."

On Tuesday, an X account called Gaza Report posted video on the social media platform of Palestinian residents throwing rocks at thieves who were looting humanitarian aid trucks that had arrived in the Gaza Strip. The account identified the thieves as "Hamas agents."

Abu Ali Express said that many Gazans have emigrated several times during the war, "are full of anger, live in dire straits, and do not know what to do."

"Israel must channel these enormous energies that are increasing in directions that are in line with its interest, otherwise it could blow up in its face," the account said. "The situation in the southern Gaza Strip is on the verge of an explosion."