Netanyahu: '90 Percent of Palestinian Casualties Are Terrorists'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hailing his country's Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as "the long arm of Israel" in rooting out terrorism.

Israel has arrested more than 110 terrorists thus far this year, Netanyahu hailed at his Sunday Cabinet meeting, The Jerusalem Post reported, saying stopping terrorists will "require complex actions, including entering the heart of cities with minimum harm to our forces and bystanders."

"Indeed, 90% of the Palestinian casualties are terrorists," he said. "I doubt if any other army or security force is able to have such a result in cramped battle arenas rife with civilians, but our forces do it and they deserve praise."

Israel is a world leader in rooting out terrorism, while avoiding civilian casualties, Netanyahu stressed, thanking the IDF for taking out the terrorists that murdered Lucy, Maia and Rina Dee.

"The long arm of Israel will reach whoever tries to harm our citizens," Netanyahu said, according to the Post.

