Pro-Palestinian Map With NYC Targets Stirs Concern

A pro-Palestinian activist group, Within Our Lifetime, ignited controversy by sharing a map on social media that marked key New York City landmarks, including the building housing the New York Post's newsroom, Grand Central Station, and the Museum of Modern Art.

The group called for "direct action" to "globalize intifada," a term in Arabic referring to rebellion or uprising, reported the New York Post.

The now-deleted post also targeted the News Corp building, NBC News, The New York Times, Chelsea High Line, and Meta's offices, with Meta being the parent company of Instagram, the same platform used to disseminate the contentious message.

The group, self-described as a Palestinian-led community organization with 121,000 followers on Instagram, did not provide specific reasons for targeting these locations or detail the type of action they advocated. Nevertheless, the map has garnered condemnation from New York lawmakers who argue that violence is implied in the Arabic call for "intifada."

Democrat Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres labeled the messaging as "coded calls for violence against Jews," echoing concerns about the proliferation of such content on social media.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine called the post "dangerous and reprehensible," denouncing it as clear incitement against predominantly Jewish institutions.

Councilman Keith Powers, representing Manhattan Midtown, home to several locations on the group's list, described the map as an "unacceptable invitation to senseless violence."

Reverend Joseph Potasnik of the NY Board of Rabbis characterized it as glorifying physical attacks against Jews, stating, "Intifadas are targeted attacks on Jews."

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed awareness of the map, and a City Hall spokesperson revealed that resources were being deployed to ensure public safety at the listed locations, according to the New York Post.

Responding to the incident, Within Our Lifetime organized a "peaceful rally" in Washington Square Park, demanding an end to the alleged genocide and calling out complicit universities.

Simultaneously, the group promoted an "emergency protest" outside CUNY School of Law in Long Island City, Queens, protesting the last-minute cancellation of an event called "Fighting Against Complicity in Genocide."

As pro-Hamas and anti-Israel protests gain momentum on college campuses nationwide, a recent poll indicated that over one in five college students support Hamas in the conflict, a number nearly equal to those siding with Israel.

The surge in anti-Jewish incidents in the five boroughs, amounting to a 214% increase last month, coincided with Israel's air strikes on the densely populated Gaza Strip in retaliation for Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack, which claimed a reported 1,200 Israeli lives, predominantly civilians.

Hamas officials claim the death toll in the disputed region has surpassed 11,000 without distinguishing between civilians and militants.