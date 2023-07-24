×
Republican Lawmakers Block $75M in Aid to Palestinians

By    |   Monday, 24 July 2023 08:06 PM EDT

State Department officials are facing hurdles trying to direct $75 million toward Palestinian refugees, causing the United Nations to warn of a food shortage amongst the population.

The Hill reported Monday that the hold-up is being led by Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's ranking member, and Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Some congressional Republicans believe the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which would receive the State Department funds, is compromised by links to the terrorist group Hamas.

Risch has vocalized that he first wants the State Department to ensure that the UNRWA is not employing individuals involved with the group, which is funded by Iran and currently occupying the Gaza Strip.

McCaul, meanwhile, joined the Idaho senator in a 2021 joint statement condemning the Biden administration's decision at the time to resume up to $235 million in assistance for Palestinians "without concessions."

The Trump administration had previously severed that funding, including aid to the UNRWA, per Reuters.

But amid current budget talks, the Democrat-controlled Senate agreed to appropriate a new $75 million in food aid to the UNRWA, which the Republican pair are now stalling until the Sept. 30 deadline.

After that date, the funds will likely be appropriated elsewhere if unused. It's a sensitive time frame that the UNRWA says could make or break their ability to provide foodstuffs to 1.2 million Palestinian refugees.

"Absent these funds, a devastating humanitarian crisis looms with more than 1.2 million people potentially left without food as early as mid-September, including hundreds of thousands of innocent children who will be left hungry," a UNRWA letter to Risch and McCaul read.

According to the agency, an estimated 3 in 4 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip rely on food assistance for between 50% and 60% of their caloric needs.

The Hill noted that Senate Democrats are working to preempt additional Republican opposition to UNRWA funding.

