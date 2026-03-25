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Tags: pakistan | pollution | air quality | iqair

Pakistan Most Polluted Country in 2025

By    |   Wednesday, 25 March 2026 05:29 PM EDT

Pakistan was the most polluted country in the world in 2025, according to Swiss-based air quality company IQAir. 

The South Asian country had concentrations of fine small particles known as PM2.5 up to 13 times higher than the recommended World Health Organization level, research showed Tuesday.

One hundred and thirty out of 143 monitored countries and territories, including the U.S., failed to meet the WHO guideline.

Australia, Iceland, Estonia, and Panama were among the countries that met the standard in 2025. Meanwhile, Laos, Cambodia, and Indonesia all reported notable declines compared with previous years, largely driven by wetter, windier La Nina conditions.

Mongolia recorded a sharp improvement, with average concentrations falling 31% to 17.8 micrograms per cubic meter.

After Pakistan, Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Chad, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo were the most polluted countries. 

The findings highlight escalating concerns about industrial emissions, vehicle pollution, and environmental mismanagement, underscoring air pollution as a serious public health crisis in the region.

The world’s 25 most polluted cities were all located in India, Pakistan, and China, with India home to three of the four most polluted.

The most polluted major U.S. city was El Paso, Texas.

Southeast Los Angeles was the most polluted region in the U.S.

Seattle was the cleanest major U.S. city.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Pakistan was the most polluted country in the world in 2025, according to Swiss-based air quality company IQAir.
pakistan, pollution, air quality, iqair
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2026-29-25
Wednesday, 25 March 2026 05:29 PM
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