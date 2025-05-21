Pakistani Official: India, Pakistan to Withdraw Border Troops

Reports have come out this week that India and Pakistan troops are withdrawing from their shared border.

"Troops will be withdrawn to pre-conflict positions by the end of May," a senior Pakistani security official told AFP on Tuesday. The official spoke anonymously.

"All of these steps were initially planned to be completed within 10 days, but minor issues caused delays," the official added.

On the Indian side, tensions are still running warm.

India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that Pakistan was still on "probation" and that the world will see the results of its "Operation Sindoor," an operation that targeted nine alleged terror hideouts in Pakistan. Still, Pakistan has denied any involvement in the April 22 terror attack in the India-controlled part of Kashmir that centers around the area.

"We have kept Pakistan on probation," Singh said. "If their behavior does not change, the strictest punishment will be given. Operation Sindoor is not over yet. Whatever happened was just a trailer. When the right time comes, we will show the full picture to the world."

The Trump administration has brokered a ceasefire deal between the two countries. According to Pakistan's The Express Tribune, as part of the deal, both countries are expected to conduct talks in a neutral area.