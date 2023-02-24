Brad Paisley Debuts Song Featuring Zelenskyy on Ukraine War Anniversary

Country music star singer Brad Paisley released the song "Same Here" featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Friday, marking the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The song recognizes the similarities between the people of the United States and Ukraine, absent the ongoing war.

"There's just no differences," Paisley told The Associated Press. "You can put us in different places with different flags and different languages, but we have so many similarities."

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine one year ago, wreaking death and devastation with missile strikes that have killed thousands of Ukrainians as well as Russian troops.

According to the AP, Paisley wrote the song with Lee Thomas Miller, who was also the co-writer of the singer's hits "The World" and "Perfect Storm," and Dawes singer Taylor Goldsmith.

Zelenskyy speaks during the song via a phone call from Ukraine, saying, "There is no distance between our two countries in such values."

Paisley is a supporter of Ukraine and is part of the United24 crowdfunding effort to help the people of the war-torn nation as an ambassador, according to his website.

Profits from the song will go to that organization, founded by Zelenskyy, raising more than $260 million thus far from people in 110 countries around the world.

"I am not alone in wanting to help Ukraine," Paisley said announcing his affiliation with the charity in January. "But like a lot of people in America, until now, I haven't been sure exactly how to lend a hand from over here in the U.S.

"I count myself very lucky to have been given a platform that will allow me to do that very thing. As an American, I see how very similar we are, how we share so many common values with these brave people in Ukraine, and I'm focusing my efforts on helping Ukrainian families rebuild and return to their homes."

In 2022, Paisley also supported Ukraine by participating in the "Ukraine: Answering the Call" charity telethon, broadcast in prime time in the U.S.

"I think he understands that art is how you reach the most people, especially in the heart," Paisley told the AP of Zelenskyy, who was an actor and comedian before becoming president. "He can give as many speeches as he can give, but it's a lot easier to hear something with a melody maybe."