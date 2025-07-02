Colorado Statehouse to Receive New Trump Painting

A new portrait of President Donald Trump donated by the White House will hang in the Colorado Statehouse temporarily while a new painting is commissioned after intense criticism by the president over his likeness, lawmakers announced Wednesday.

In March, Trump demanded that the portrait of him be removed from the state Capitol, saying he would "prefer not having [a] picture than having this one" and adding that his likeness was "purposefully distorted."

When Republican Paul Lundeen was the Colorado Senate minority leader, he asked that the portrait be removed and replaced by one that "depicts his contemporary likeness." Lundeen resigned last month.

Former state Sen. Lois Court, a Democrat who serves as chair of the Colorado Capitol Building Advisory Committee, made the decision to remove the original painting done by artist Sarah Boardman, according to The Colorado Sun.

Court did not specify when the revised painting would be completed.

"In due time, we will have a thorough discussion about all the presidential portraits," she said. A new painting by Vanessa Horabuena of Tempe, Arizona, is being commissioned, Court added.

Trump took issue with the style and ultimately questioned Boardman's talent, writing:

"Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before. The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older," the president posted on Truth Social.

Boardman has since said the president's remarks have hurt her career that she built over several decades.

"President Trump is entitled to comment freely, as we all are, but the additional allegations that I 'purposefully distorted' the portrait, and that I 'must have lost my talent as I got older' are now directly and negatively impacting my business of over 41 years, which now is in danger of not recovering," she said.