Backlogged Lower Courts Raise Calls for Adding Federal Judges

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed many U.S. weaknesses, one of the more hidden being the overburdening of lower court judges, which now makes a case for expanding the courts.

While packing the Supreme Court is a politically divisive issue, calls to help lighten the load of lower court judges is coming from a more bipartisan angle, The Washington Examiner reported Monday.

"Backlogs have always been an issue in the civil court system, but they became especially pronounced following COVID," California lawyer Evan Walker told the Examiner.

It's not just a backlog from courts that put off cases during the pandemic, but federal civil cases shot up 49% from 2020 to 2021, according to the report.

"Not only court employees, but also attorneys and others making use of the courts had to acquire new skills and equipment to handle judicial work remotely," a 2021 U.S. federal court report read. "Many persons who otherwise would have become involved in litigation or other proceedings during the pandemic likely were unable or unwilling to do so."

Rising crime through the U.S. in recent years pushed civil cases back, too, as the federal court system prioritized the increased criminal cases over civil ones to address Americans' right to a speedy trial, according to Texas-based attorney Louis Patino.

"Getting a trial date in many courts is difficult, and even if we are fortunate enough to have a trial date on the court's docket, the chances of that trial date being reset is very high," Patino told the Examiner.

There have been 30 expansions of the federal judiciary since 1891, but the last meaningful one was 1990 when Congress added 11 circuit court judges and 61 district court judges. That is a long time to go without matching a long-expanded population, according to the Cato Institute's Thomas Berry.

"I think there's no disputing that the drought we're in between bills to create new judgeships is unprecedented," Berry told the Examiner. "And so, when you just consider the basic fact of population growth, it just doesn't make sense that the number of, especially appellate judges we had in 1991, is still an appropriate number for 2022."

Notably, there will be a political fight on when to add the judges, because White House appointments have become so ideological in recent decades, Berry added.

"My hope, I don't know if this is realistic, is that as we go longer and longer without either party being able to muster majority to pass a new judgeship bill," Berry told the Examiner, "that both parties will realize the only option for new judgeships is some kind of staggered bill."

"But we're going on 30 years now, and that still hasn't happened, at least at the circuit court level."