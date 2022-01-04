×
Tags: packagedump | mail | crime | amazon

Authorities Find Hundreds of Amazon Packages Dumped in Rural Oklahoma

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 04 January 2022 06:39 PM

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that almost 600 Amazon packages were dumped on Dec. 31 in a rural area northeast of Oklahoma City, a Facebook statement read.

''Someone had removed the items they wanted and discarded the rest (Apparently the thief isn't much of a reader ... the books that were being delivered were left behind),'' the office said. ''All of the packages were supposed to arrive at their destinations by Christmas. The tracking information shows the packages left the Amazon facility to go to the USPS for delivery, but never arrived.''

''If you're missing a package, please don't call us,'' the sheriff's office added. ''We are working with the USPS and have reached out to Amazon, so someone should contact you soon.''

In November, 300 to 400 FedEx packages were found in an Alabama ravine — allegedly dumped by a former driver, according to CNN.

A month later, another FedEx driver was arrested after purportedly dumping more than 70 packages in the woods of North Carolina, WBTW reported.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


