Pompeo Signals 2024 Presidential Run With Video Ad in South Carolina

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's PAC released its first video advertisement in the key primary state of South Carolina.

Pompeo, considered a potential candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, chairs conservative CAVPAC, which unveiled the 30-second spot.

The video ad celebrates Monday's Supreme Court decision in favor of a Christian former public high school football coach who sued after being suspended from his job for refusing to stop leading prayers with players on the field after games.

The ad begins with images showing the Supreme Court building, a rosary, and a church while a newscaster announces that the high court would be hearing arguments "in one of the most important school prayer cases in more than a decade."

Pompeo's voice then is heard, with his words shown over images of people praying.

"They're not just words. They're not just actions. They're the things that make us. They lift us, inspire us, save us," he says.

Pompeo, wearing a jacket and tie, then is seen speaking directly to the viewer.

"I'm Mike Pompeo, and this is who we are. Together, let's make sure that our religious freedom and our right to pray are never canceled," he says.

The ad, running in the state that will host the South's first primary, is the clearest signal yet of the 58-year-old Pompeo's interest in running for president in 2024.

The former congressman from Kansas served as CIA and then as secretary of state under former President Donald Trump.

Pompeo has spent the last 18 months traveling the country and stumping for GOP candidates running in the midterm elections, the Washington Examiner reported.

Pompeo recently told CBS News' Major Garrett that Trump's 2024 plans would not affect his decision, and talked about what it would be like to run against his ex-boss.

"If we decide that we're going to do this, if we're going to present the case for Mike Pompeo for president — if we're going to do that — you can't do it from a standing start," he said on Garrett's podcast "The Takeout."

"We're doing the kinds of things one might do, at least as we see it, to get ready for that moment."

Asked if he would be uncomfortable running against Trump, Pompeo said: "I'm sure in some ways it would be uncomfortable. I remember The Washington Post article that described me as his most loyal cabinet member. I suspect it would be a little uncomfortable for him, too. We worked so closely together."