×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pac | desantis | laxalt | 2024

PAC Supporting DeSantis Loses Another Major Player

By    |   Friday, 01 December 2023 05:52 PM EST

The political action committee supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid has suffered another major loss, with Adam Laxalt stepping down as chairman of the group Friday.

Chris Jankowski resigned last month as Never Back Down's chief executive officer following reports of internal divisions within the super PAC over not only strategy, but also spending.

Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general and a personal friend of DeSantis', in a statement said he needed to "return my time and attention to my family and law practice," according to The New York Times.

DeSantis' campaign responded to news of Laxalt's departure from the PAC in a statement saying, "The collective firepower of Team DeSantis remains unmatched."

David Polyansky, DeSantis' deputy campaign manager, said, "As the last three Iowa Caucus winners have shown, it takes a combination of hard work, air support, and grassroots organizing to win. Never Back Down boasts an impressive field operation and ground game.

"Working alongside their independent efforts, we will all celebrate hitting our 99th Iowa County tomorrow and carry the support of the most robust turnout operation in modern Iowa history into success on Jan. 15."

Laxalt's resignation comes as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley rises in early state and national polls, threatening DeSantis' second-place standing behind former President Donald Trump. 

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The political action committee supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid has suffered another major loss, with Adam Laxalt stepping down as chairman of the group Friday.
pac, desantis, laxalt, 2024
215
2023-52-01
Friday, 01 December 2023 05:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved