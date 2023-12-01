PAC Supporting DeSantis Loses Another Major Player

The political action committee supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid has suffered another major loss, with Adam Laxalt stepping down as chairman of the group Friday.

Chris Jankowski resigned last month as Never Back Down's chief executive officer following reports of internal divisions within the super PAC over not only strategy, but also spending.

Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general and a personal friend of DeSantis', in a statement said he needed to "return my time and attention to my family and law practice," according to The New York Times.

DeSantis' campaign responded to news of Laxalt's departure from the PAC in a statement saying, "The collective firepower of Team DeSantis remains unmatched."

David Polyansky, DeSantis' deputy campaign manager, said, "As the last three Iowa Caucus winners have shown, it takes a combination of hard work, air support, and grassroots organizing to win. Never Back Down boasts an impressive field operation and ground game.

"Working alongside their independent efforts, we will all celebrate hitting our 99th Iowa County tomorrow and carry the support of the most robust turnout operation in modern Iowa history into success on Jan. 15."

Laxalt's resignation comes as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley rises in early state and national polls, threatening DeSantis' second-place standing behind former President Donald Trump.