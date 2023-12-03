Oxford: 'Rizz' 2023 Word of the Year

The Oxford University Press (OUP), the publisher of the "Oxford English Dictionary," anointed "rizz" the word of the year for 2023.

Rizz, often associated with younger generations, refers to one's style or charm.

"Rizz was chosen by the language experts at OUP as an interesting example of how language can be formed, shaped, and shared within communities, before being picked up more widely," OUP stated in a release, according to The Hill.

"It speaks to how younger generations create spaces ­— online or in person — where they own and define the language they use."