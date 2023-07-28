×
Tags: oversight panel | fbi agent | hunter biden | irs

Oversight Committee Split on FBI Agent Interview

By    |   Friday, 28 July 2023 10:16 PM EDT

The House Oversight Committee is divided between Democrats and Republicans on the importance to the Hunter Biden probe of a closed-door interview with an FBI agent.

In a letter to Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the panel's chair, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., its ranking member, called for the transcript to be released.

Raskin believes a full release of the interview would discredit House Republicans' claims that the Department of Justice politically interfered in the investigation leading to Hunter Biden's prosecution.

Republicans called Raskin's claim that the Democratic minority was never provided a copy of the interview a "baseless" accusation.

"Democrats should check their email before launching baseless accusations," the GOP-led committee tweeted. "We emailed the transcript to Democrat staff the day after the interview on July 18 at 7:17pm ET, shortly after we received it ourselves."

"The transcript is going through the normal review process where the witness reviews it and makes any corrections needed," the post continued. "Once that process has been completed, we will release it."

Comer said last week that the FBI agent confirmed critical portions of the testimony from IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, which would contradict Raskin's claims of vindication.

However, Raskin contended, the interview "debunked the idea" that political influence was involved by rebutting issues Republicans took with the FBI alerting the Secret Service of its intent to talk to Hunter Biden.

The FBI agent "explained that it was necessary for FBI headquarters to alert the U.S. Secret Service of its intent to interview Hunter Biden for the safety of agents on the investigative team seeking to approach a Secret Service protectee," Raskin's letter read.

Raskin further held that the supposed "transition team" Shapley and the FBI agent testified to knowing about the interview with Hunter Biden may not have been Joe Biden's presidential transition team.

