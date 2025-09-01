Oversight Asks Treasury for Epstein Suspicious Activity Reports

The House Oversight Committee, led by Chair James Comer, R-Ky., continues to "follow the money," requesting from the Treasury Department suspicious activity reports (SARs) linked to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

"The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is reviewing the possible mismanagement of the federal government's investigation of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell, the circumstances and subsequent investigations of Mr. Epstein's death, the operation of sex-trafficking rings and ways for the federal government to effectively combat them, and potential violations of ethics rules related to elected officials," Comer wrote in a letter Sunday to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"The committee requests that the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) produce certain Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) relevant to the committee's investigation."

Comer wrote in a news release Sunday the request comes amid the wide-ranging investigation of the federal government's "enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell."

"This oversight will inform legislative solutions to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex crime investigations," Comer concluded.

The letter gives Treasury two weeks to produce the SARs.

SARs reports had been crucial to Comer and Oversight's past investigations, including into Hunter Biden.

It is a confidential filing that banks and other financial institutions must submit to the government when they suspect transactions tied to money laundering, fraud, or other financial crimes, and its existence cannot be disclosed to the subject.

Comer has designated Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., as chair of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. The Task Force formally requested the Department of Justice (DOJ) release all records related to Epstein.

Comer has also issued deposition subpoenas to several former senior government officials to testify on matters related to crimes perpetrated by Epstein, including: Bill and Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Robert Mueller, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales.

A private, bipartisan Oversight Committee Member Meeting with survivors of Epstein and Maxwell's crimes is planned for Tuesday.

Maxwell has been subpoenaed for a deposition, and former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Alexander Acosta, a member of Newsmax's Board of Directors, will appear voluntarily for a transcribed interview Sept. 19.

Acosta negotiated and approved the 2008 nonprosecution agreement that allowed Epstein to plead to lesser state charges and serve 13 months with work release. That deal was later unwound during the Trump administration for a prosecution that led to Epstein being convicted and sent to prison, where he died of a reported suicide.