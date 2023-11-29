Rep. Comer Subpoenas Biden Appointee Over Hunter Art

The House committees on Oversight and Judiciary have subpoenaed a Biden administration appointee to discuss her purchase of Hunter Biden's artwork.

Liz Hirsh Naftali, whom Biden appointed to the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad last July, bought one of Hunter Biden's paintings through a New York art gallery, Business Insider reported in July.

Naftali also is related to the only American released by Hamas during the current cease-fire with Israel.

House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., wants Naftali to appear for a deposition at the Capitol on Friday morning to discuss the art purchased from the Georges Bergés Gallery.

"Despite your response dated August 11, 2023, assuring the Oversight Committee that Ms. Naftali 'followed procedures put in place by the Gallery' and that 'the Gallery informed her that she would be afforded anonymity as a purchaser of any art,' the fact remains that Ms. Naftali's anonymity regarding her purchase of Hunter Biden's art is no more and her position on a prestigious commission within the Biden Administration raises the Committees' concerns," Comer wrote attorney Jason Abel on Nov. 9.

"To date, your client has refused to provide any of the requested information. The Committees therefore intend to question Ms. Naftali, among other things, about her purchase of Hunter Biden's artwork and her appointment to the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad."

The oversight committee is investigating President Joe Biden's alleged influence peddling in his family's foreign business.

Naftali is the great-aunt of Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old with dual Israeli-American citizenship who was among 17 hostages released Sunday by Hamas.

Naftali previously served on Biden for President's National Finance Committee and as deputy finance chair for the Democratic National Committee.