Rep. Comer: 'First Evidence' Against Biden Revealed

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability uncovered "the first example of evidence" that President Joe Biden directly benefited from peddling influence via his family's foreign business dealings, said Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the committee chair.

Comer, speaking on the "Verdict" podcast hosted by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said his committee exposed the evidence during testimony by "the owner" of Americore Health.

"[The president's brother, James Biden,] approached them [Americore] because he had heard they were financially distressed and said that because he's a Biden, and because of his brother's contacts in the Middle East, that he could help them acquire all the capital that they needed to get back on their feet from the Middle East, but they were going to have to pay Jim Biden first," Comer told Cruz and co-host Ben Ferguson on Monday.

"They gave him $600,000, and by all accounts, Jim Biden completely defrauded Americore Health. He never provided any funding or anything else."

Comer then explained Joe Biden's connection.

"Not only was that a pure example of influence peddling, Joe Biden received the last payment from Americore Health," Comer said.

"They sent a check to Jim Biden for $200,000. The exact same day that Jim Biden received that $200,000 check from Americore Health, they wrote Joe Biden a check for the exact same amount, $200,000. So, that was the first example of evidence that we found where Joe Biden directly benefited from the Biden influence peddling scheme."

James Biden has alleged the payment to Joe Biden was a loan repayment.

"From the notes that the whistleblowers have turned over, we know that sometime in 2018, the Bidens figured out that the IRS was breathing down their necks," Comer told Cruz and Ferguson.

"They changed the way they were operating. They went from receiving wires directing through the shells [shell companies] to receiving payments and calling them loans."

National Review reported that Carol Fox, an Americore Chapter 11 trustee, told the House panel that the now-bankrupt healthcare corporation that she saw no records or documentation of a loan from Americore to James Biden.

Instead, Americore chose to provide a loan with no documentation based on the promise that James Biden could bring in funding from the Middle East, the outlet reported.

Fox previously filed a lawsuit against James Biden claiming he made "representations that his last name, 'Biden,' could 'open doors' and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections," National Review reported.

The suit claims Americore sent $600,000 to James and Sara Biden's personal bank accounts in total and demanded James Biden repay Americore the full amount. James Biden ultimately agreed to a settlement payment of $350,000.

"I think James Biden probably committed just many crimes as Hunter Biden. The only reason we don't know about James Biden is he didn't leave a laptop lying around," said Comer, referring to the first son's infamous computer that had been left at a Delaware repair shop.

"At the end of the day, this example with Americore Health sure looks like securities fraud."