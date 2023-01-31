House Oversight Committee Disbands Civil Rights Subcommittee

The GOP-controlled House Oversight and Accountability Committee has disbanded the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and voted against a proposal to reinstate it.

The subcommittee was established after Democrats took the House majority in the 2018 elections and was designed to address legislation related to a number of issues including voting rights, criminal justice reform and oversight of the Census Bureau, according to Newsweek.

Calling the decision "reckless and cruel," Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, is pressing the committee to restore the subcommittee, saying its loss sends an "unmistakable message to the American people that their civil rights and civil liberties are no longer a priority to the 118th Congress."

Crockett said she was appointed to the Oversight Committee on Friday when she found out the subcommittee had been removed.

"Rather than squandering their authority on investigations of the president's family, the chairman and House Republicans should use their authority to conduct oversight and investigate the merciless murders of innocent Americans — mainly Americans who look like me — at the hands of law enforcement," the civil rights attorney said in a statement.

"Systemic policing and extremist violence are killing people, devastating our communities, and breaking the hearts of families we took an oath to defend and protect at all costs."

Crockett introduced an amendment Tuesday that would reinstate the committee, which she argues is needed now more than ever.

"Especially in a time like this — when across the nation, from small towns to big cities, Americans are crying out against the horrible injustice that was perpetrated against Tyre Nichols and so many others every single day, it is undeniable that the civil rights of the American people are under threat and this committee must do something about it," she said.

Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said the removal of the subcommittee does not mean that the issues it dealt with can no longer be addressed, according to The Hill.

"Let me be very clear: any topic that's not mentioned in the subcommittee jurisdiction is reserved for the full committee," Comer said during a committee meeting Tuesday. "We can have a committee hearing in this committee on basically anything we want."

"I don't believe this amendment is necessary and I urge my colleagues to vote against it," he added.

A committee spokesperson told The Hill that Republicans on the panel "are realigning subcommittees to ensure the efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of the federal government and all its agencies. Going forward, subcommittees will now be better equipped to meet our mission, identify problems, and propose meaningful legislative reforms for the American people."

According to Newsweek, the amendment to reintroduce the civil rights subcommittee failed on a party-line vote.