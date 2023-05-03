Oversight Subpoenas FBI Records Alleging Biden Bribe Scheme

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., Wednesday issued a subpoena demanding that the FBI produce an unclassified record that alleges a criminal scheme between President Joe Biden, dating back to when he was the vice president, and a foreign national.

The subpoena was issued following legally protected disclosures to the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee and a whistleblower advocate, a statement posted on the Oversight Committee's webpage said.

The document was described as an FD-1023 form generated by the FBI, that "allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions."

Comer said that the information, provided by a whistleblower, "raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national."

"We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current president of the United States," Grassley said. "What we don't know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI's recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight."

Wednesday's subpoena requires the FBI to produce, in unredacted forms, all FD-1023s containing the word "Biden," along with all accompanying attachments and documents.

"The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself," Comer said. "Sen. Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people."

Grassley has been raising concerns for some time about political bias coming into play with the FBI's investigation decisions, including probes related to the Biden family's foreign business arrangements and bank records.

"While FBI Director Christopher Wray pledged to prevent any retaliation targeting whistleblowers, the FBI and Justice Department have thus far refused to voluntarily provide responsive records or answers to congressional inquiries related to its handling of these politically sensitive investigations," the committee's statement said.

The statement added that it and Comer have been investigating the Biden family and its business activities to determine if the family has been targeted by foreign countries and to determine if Biden has been compromised and if there is a national security threat.

"The Oversight Committee has obtained thousands of pages of financial records related to the Biden family and their associates' business transactions," the statement said, adding that the committee recently revealed a deal indicating several members of the president's family and their companies got more than $1 million from a Chinese company, paid through a third party.