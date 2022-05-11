US Overdose Deaths Surpass 100,000 in 2021, Most on Record

In 2021, the United States, according to data released by the National Center for Health Statistics Wednesday, saw more overdose deaths than any other year on record, surpassing 100,000.

"It is unacceptable that we are losing a life to overdose every five minutes around the clock," Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy director, said.

Axios reports that the milestone marks a 15% increase in overdoses from 2020. The sharp uptick was observed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Center for Health Statistics stated that at least 107,622 people died from overdoses in 2021, marking a significant increase from the estimated 93,655 deaths in 2020. The 100,000 threshold was passed in Nov. 2021. Alaska saw the most significant increase in overdose deaths in 2021; they were up 75.3%.

Dr. Gupta, Biden's Drug Control Policy head, adds, "that is why President Biden's new National Drug Control Strategy signals a new era of drug policy centered on individuals and communities, focusing specifically on the actions we must take right now to reduce overdoses and save lives."

The seven priorities for the Biden-Harris administration are as follows:

1. Expanding access to evidence-based treatment, particularly medication for opioid use disorder.

2. Advancing racial equity in our approach to drug policy.

3. Enhancing evidence-based harm reduction efforts.

4. Supporting evidence-based prevention efforts to reduce youth substance use.

5. Reducing the supply of illicit substances.

6. Advancing recovery-ready workplaces and expanding the addiction workforce.

7. Expanding access to recovery support services.