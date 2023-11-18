×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ovarian cancer | medical debt | charity | new york

Woman's Dying Wish Erases $17M in Medical Debt

By    |   Saturday, 18 November 2023 03:09 PM EST

Casey McIntyre, a 38-year-old New York City woman, has posthumously raised over $170,000 to help erase millions in medical debt for others, the BBC reported.

McIntyre, who died of ovarian cancer, organized a campaign with nonprofit RIP Medical Debt before her death. According to the BBC, "The organization pays off a dollar of medical debt for every penny that is donated, meaning McIntyre's campaign has helped erase up to $17 million in unpaid medical bills."

Of note, an estimated 100 million Americans struggle with medical debt.

McIntyre is survived by her husband and young daughter. A memorial service and "debt jubilee" are planned for December in New York City's Prospect Park to celebrate her life.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Casey McIntyre, a 38-year-old New York City woman, has posthumously raised over $17 million to help erase millions in medical debt for others, the BBC reported.
ovarian cancer, medical debt, charity, new york
115
2023-09-18
Saturday, 18 November 2023 03:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved