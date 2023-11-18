Woman's Dying Wish Erases $17M in Medical Debt

Casey McIntyre, a 38-year-old New York City woman, has posthumously raised over $170,000 to help erase millions in medical debt for others, the BBC reported.

McIntyre, who died of ovarian cancer, organized a campaign with nonprofit RIP Medical Debt before her death. According to the BBC, "The organization pays off a dollar of medical debt for every penny that is donated, meaning McIntyre's campaign has helped erase up to $17 million in unpaid medical bills."

Of note, an estimated 100 million Americans struggle with medical debt.

McIntyre is survived by her husband and young daughter. A memorial service and "debt jubilee" are planned for December in New York City's Prospect Park to celebrate her life.