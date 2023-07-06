×
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Removed From Freedom Caucus

Thursday, 06 July 2023 03:41 PM EDT

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, has been voted out of the highly conservative Freedom Caucus group in the House of Representatives, Politico reported on Thursday.

"A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she's done," Republican Rep. Andy Harris was quoted as saying by Politico.

The Maryland Republican declined to say how he voted, but called the decision to remove her "an appropriate action," according to Politico.

Greene's office was not immediately available for comment.

As reported by The Hill, Greene's removal comes after she broke with many colleagues in backing the debt bill deal that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy struck with Joe President Biden to avert default. She has become a close ally of McCarthy, the site said.

More recently she clashed with another outspoken member of the House GOP, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, in public fashion, which may have been a catalyst for the removal vote.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


