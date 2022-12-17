Report: Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized

Television personality and wife of legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, 70, was hospitalized Friday after falling ill on the set of a "ghost-themed" show being taped at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, several news outlets reported.

TMZ cited sources telling the news outlet that Osbourne fell ill while on the set of an unnamed show around 6:30 p.m. local time Friday evening.

A representative for the Ventura County Fire Department and Santa Paula Chief of Police Don Aguilar both confirmed to the news outlet that their agencies responded to the "medical call" Friday and that Osbourne was the patient at the scene.

A manager for Glen Tavern Inn did not give specifics but did say there was a medical call at the location, TMZ reported.

NBC reported that officials told them she was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where she was being treated for an unspecified, but "non-life threatening" injury or illness.

People reported that the show being recorded was "ghost-themed," and the location has been featured on similar supernatural shows in the past.

Osbourne celebrated her 40th anniversary married to the former Black Sabbath lead singer, and solo rock and roll star Ozzy Osbourne, 74, whom she has spent the past several years caring for due to a 2003 Parkinson's Disease diagnosis.

"When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him," People reported her saying during an October documentary on the disease. "I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. And sometimes when I look at him and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying."

According to USA Today, she was briefly hospitalized in 2020 with COVID-19 and isolated from her husband during her recovery.

"I wanted to share that I've tested positive for Covid 19," she wrote in the caption on Instagram at the time. "After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while 'The Talk' is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy."

Professionally, Osbourne left her seat on CBS's "The Talk" television show in 2021 after an on-air exchange about racism with co-host Sheryl Underwood that led to the show going on pause until the matter was investigated, according to the report.

"I wanted to look into the camera and say ‘(expletive) you, (expletive) you, (expletive) you, (expletive) you, and CBS take that and walk off," the news outlet reported Osbourne said in a Fox Nation docuseries, while waving her middle finger. "But I couldn’t do that."