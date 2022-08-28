×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: orourke | texas | infection | abbott

O'Rourke Off Texas Campaign Trail Due to Bacterial Infection

beto o'rourke

Beto O'Rourke (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 28 August 2022 06:19 PM EDT

Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is battling incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for the state's top office, announced on Sunday that he will be off the campaign trail indefinitely after being diagnosed with a bacterial infection, The Texas Tribune reported.

"While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors' recommendations," O'Rourke wrote in a tweet. "I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able."

O’Rourke added that "after feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection."

The candidate had been in the midst of a 49-day campaign tour, during which he had scheduled to hold approximately 70 public events and travel more than 5,600 miles, according to The Texas Tribune.

His campaign declined to provide any more details regarding his infection or when O'Rourke would go back to the campaign trail.

Although O'Rourke is trailing Abbott in the polls, he has built a following in Republican-heavy Texas much larger than any other Democrat in a generation, according to CNN.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is battling incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for the state's top office, announced on Sunday that he will be off the campaign trail indefinitely after being diagnosed with a bacterial infection, The Texas Tribune reported.
orourke, texas, infection, abbott
199
2022-19-28
Sunday, 28 August 2022 06:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved