Orlando Sends Woke Email With Reasons Not to Attend July Fourth Fireworks Display

Orlando city officials were harshly criticized for sending out a woke message that soured on any feeling of patriotism for July Fourth, with the council’s email promoting its fireworks display by focusing on people likely not wanting to come out to celebrate the nation's birthday, the Daily Mail reported on Sunday.

The promotional email started off right away with a negative attitude, stating that "a lot of people probably don't want to celebrate our nation right now, and we can't blame them. When there is so much division, hate and unrest, why on earth would you want to have a party celebrating any of it?"

The message continued with the same tone, stating, "But in all seriousness, you know in your heart, Fourth of July fireworks are amazing, especially when you are standing in 90-degree heat, 100% humidity, next to 100,000 of your closest friends. In that moment, something takes over and we all become united in an inexplicable bond. Yes, America is in strife right now, but you know what ... we already bought the fireworks."

Many individuals were upset at the email, the Daily Mail reported. Spike Hopkins responded online, writing: "Whomever wrote this I would like to let them know that I have a large pickup truck and will be willing to help them move out of this country at any time God bless the USA.”

Organizations also criticized the email, with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 25 writing that its members "are proud Americans who will continue to serve with courage, pride and commitment to uphold their oath to defend our community and this country. We do not share the same views as the City of Orlando and find their comments inflammatory and in poor taste."

The backlash prompted the city of Orlando to issue the following reply, Mediaite reported.

"The City of Orlando sincerely regrets the negative impact our words have had on some in our community. We understand these words offended some of our residents, which was not our intent. We value the freedoms we have in this country and are thankful to the men and women who have fought and continue to fight for those. We take pride in celebrating the 4th of July to express our gratitude to those men and women and honor the country we live in."