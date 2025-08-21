Fla. Removes Rainbow Crosswalk at Pulse Shooting Site

A rainbow crosswalk outside Pulse nightclub, painted to honor those killed and wounded in one of the nation's deadliest mass shootings, was painted over late Wednesday as part of Florida's broader effort to eliminate political symbols from state roads, The Hill reported.

The crosswalk, installed in 2017, marked the site where 49 people were killed in 2016 when a gunman opened fire at the LGBTQ-friendly club in Orlando.

The city bought the shuttered building last year with plans to demolish it and build a permanent memorial.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, defended the removal, saying on X, "We will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes." His administration has directed cities to eliminate rainbow crosswalks or risk losing transportation funding.

Supporters argue the measure is about safety.

According to The Hill, a June memo from the Florida Department of Transportation stated that "surface art" not tied to traffic control "can lead to distractions or misunderstandings, jeopardizing both driver and pedestrian safety."

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer condemned the move on X, calling it "a cruel political act." He stated that the crosswalk was installed in coordination with state officials and adhered to federal safety standards.

"This callous action of hastily removing part of a memorial to what was at the time our nation's largest mass shooting, without any supporting safety data or discussion, is a cruel political act," said Dyer, a Democrat.

Florida state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, a Democrat and the first openly gay Hispanic elected to the state Legislature, described the decision as a "disgusting betrayal." In a video posted on X, Smith said, "Of course they did this in the middle of the night, because they knew what they were doing is wrong."

Brandon Wolf, a Pulse survivor and spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign, said on X, "In the dark of night, they came to erase our show of solidarity, our declaration that we will never forget."

Wolf lost two friends in the 2016 shooting.

Equality Florida, a statewide LGBTQ rights group, organized a gathering Thursday evening at the memorial site, encouraging Floridians to display rainbow symbols and share the hashtag #ShowYourRainbow. The group said in a statement that such symbols "are powerful celebrations of LGBTQ existence" and reminders that violence must not be repeated.

The move aligns with the Trump administration's push to limit diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

In July, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told governors to identify "arterial segments" across their states, arguing on X that "taxpayers expect their dollars to fund safe streets, not rainbow crosswalks."

DeSantis has previously faced criticism over his handling of Pulse remembrances. Earlier this year, his proclamation marking the anniversary omitted mentions of LGBTQ and Hispanic communities, groups disproportionately affected by the massacre.

The nightclub has remained closed since the attack, and city officials are moving forward with a plan to raze it and create a permanent memorial at the site.