Oregon Sheriffs Say They Won't Enforce New Gun Law

Oregon voters narrowly passed one of the nation's most restrictive gun laws on Nov. 8.

But several of the state's county sheriffs said they won't enforce Measure 114, billed as the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, which requires people to obtain permits and complete safety training to acquire a firearm. It also calls for state police to create and maintain a searchable database of gun ownership.

The measure, which passed by fewer than 26,000 votes of nearly 1.9 million cast, also bans the sale of gun magazines from carrying more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said her department will not enforce the law. Linn County residents voted against the measure by a 70% to 30% margin.

"This measure is poorly written and there is still a lot that needs to be sorted out regarding the permitting process, who has to do the training and what exactly does the training have to cover," Duncan said in a post on the county sheriff's Facebook account. "… I want to ensure anything we do or don't do will not hinder gunowners' rights to purchase firearms, intentionally or unintentionally."

In another Facebook post, Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen agreed with Duncan. Seventy-seven percent of Union County residents voted against the measure.

"This measure will only harm law-abiding gun owners and result in wasted time with additional redundant background checks," Bowen wrote. "With no funding from the state to provide additional payroll costs, this will ultimately sacrifice patrol and deputy presence in our community."

Voters in seven counties, considered some of the state's Democratic strongholds, including Multnomah, Washington, Lane and Benton, passed the measure, according to The Oregonian; and 29 of the state's largely rural, conservative counties rejected it.

Attorneys for the Oregon Firearms Federation, the Second Amendment Foundation and other gun rights advocates are preparing to ask a judge for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prevent the measure from taking effect until a decision is made on its constitutionality, The Oregonian reported.

"I believe Measure 114 is a violation of the United States Constitution and is contrary to current federal court precedent," Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock wrote in a statement posted on the agency's Facebook page. Seventy-thee percent of county voters rejected the measure.

"I have read this measure," Pollock added. "It is poorly written and does not actually address the current criminal crisis our state currently faces."