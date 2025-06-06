WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: oregon | middle school | drag | pride month

Middle Schoolers Encouraged to Dress in Drag for Pride Event

Friday, 06 June 2025 07:45 PM EDT

Middle schoolers at the Arts & Technology Academy in Eugene, Oregon, were reportedly encouraged to dress as drag queens, kings, or their favorite queer heroes in celebration of Pride Month, according to a memo obtained by Fox News.

"Wednesday was 'Drag Day' where students were told to 'dress like a drag queen/king/monarch or dress up as a different gender,'" the Fox article stated, and Thursday was "Queer Hero Day."

The final event was "Pride Flag Friday."

Friday, 06 June 2025 07:45 PM
