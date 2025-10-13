Parents, Students Protest School Transgender Bathroom Policy

Students and parents staged a walkout at a high school in Oregon last week to protest a state policy that allows boys to be in the girls' locker room and restrooms, The News-Review reported.

The walkout from Roseburg High School in Roseburg, Oregon, on Wednesday was sparked after several girls reported feeling uncomfortable with a boy using their private facilities, according to the report.

"Some of my daughter's friends let me know about all of this going on. As a mom, I don't stand for boys in my daughter's locker room. That's a private area for her," RHS parent Shannon Miller said, The News-Review reported.

"Students were afraid of getting reprimanded from the school to do this, so we stood behind them and helped them put it together."

Several students who took part in the walkout said school administrators threatened them with suspension for speaking out, according to That Oregon Life.

According to the Oregon Department of Education, state law permits students to use school facilities — including restrooms, locker rooms, and showers — that align with their gender identity.

The policy was upheld in February, when the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Dallas (Ore.) High School did not violate the rights of male students by allowing a girl who identifies as a boy to use the boys' restroom.

The Roseburg School District is placing itself squarely behind state law.

"Our responsibility as a district is to uphold Oregon law. State laws provide transgender students the right to use restrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.

"These laws are intended to protect all students from discrimination. Families who wish to see laws changed should direct their concerns to state lawmakers, who have the authority to make or amend legislation," district Superintendent Jared Cordon said in a statement last week.

President Donald Trump earlier this year signed an executive order reaffirming that the federal government will recognize only two genders — male and female.

The order directs all federal agencies to use biological definitions of sex in official documents and programs, ending the Biden administration's gender identity policies across federal departments.

The administration says the order restored clarity, fairness, and common sense to federal law by basing policy on biological reality rather than ideology.

Trump framed the action as a major step toward protecting women's rights, safeguarding children, and restoring integrity to government regulations.