Oregon Judge Rules Gun Control Law Breaks State Constitution

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 06:19 PM EST

An Oregon judge ruled Tuesday that a voter-approved gun control law violates the state constitution, continuing to block it from taking effect and casting fresh doubt over the future of the embattled measure.

The law, one of the toughest in the nation, was among the first gun restrictions to be passed after a major U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year changed the guidance judges are expected to follow when considering Second Amendment cases.

The decision was handed down by Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Raschio, the presiding judge in Harney County in rural southeast Oregon.

The law requires people to undergo a criminal background check and complete a gun safety training course in order to obtain a permit to buy a firearm. It also bans high-capacity magazines.

Measure 114 has been tied up in state and federal court since it was narrowly approved by voters last November.

The state trial stemmed from a lawsuit filed by gun owners, claiming the law violated the right to bear arms under the Oregon Constitution.

The defendants, which include such Oregon officials as Democrat Gov. Tina Kotek, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, and State Police Superintendent Casey Codding, are expected to appeal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


