Oregon Police Seize Enough Fentanyl to Kill 4 Million

Eugene, Oregon, police last week seized enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people.

On Oct. 19, while working performing a welfare check on a driver slumped over the steering wheel at a stoplight, Eugene Police found 42-year-old Andre Lavell Johnson of Portland unconscious.

Working not to rouse the driver, police pinned in his car. But Johnson awoke. Soon the driver started his car, working to flee. But police managed to pull the driver from his vehicle.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, police spotted a firearm and bags of what later was determined to be counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Johnson was later placed at Lane County Jail due in part to warrants as well as probable cause charges of DUI.

But, according to the city of Eugene, "over the next 28 hours officers and detectives conducted follow-up search warrants on Johnson's vehicles and residence, where they seized approximately 18 pounds of suspected fentanyl in both powder and pill form, 12 firearms and over $47,000 in cash." Of the firearms seized, six were confirmed stolen.