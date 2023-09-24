×
Tags: ophelia | rain | flood | east coast

Weakening Ophelia Brings More Rain, Flood Risk to East Coast

Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:37 PM EDT

Ophelia, downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, brought more rain and wind as it moved along the Atlantic Coast of the United States, forecasters said on Sunday.

The weather system came ashore near Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Saturday, dousing the region with torrential downpours and unrelenting winds that caused flooding and widespread power outages.

Ophelia was expected to weaken gradually as it churned north-northeast, but heavy rainfall still threatened to cause flooding across a vast area of the Mid-Atlantic into southern New England, the National Hurricane Center said in its last advisory on the storm.

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain could fall in areas impacted by Ophelia, and forecasters warned that life-threatening surf and rip currents would impact much of the East Coast throughout the weekend. In New Jersey, thousands of customers were without power as of Sunday morning and some localities received at least 4 inches of rain, local media reported.

The National Weather Service in New York expected 1 or 2 feet of "inundation above ground level" in waterfront areas of Long Island's Suffolk County.

As winds whipped up by Ophelia slowed from hurricane-force on Saturday to around 25 mph on Sunday, forecasters announced another storm had formed in the Atlantic.

Tropical storm Philippe was about 1,175 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands, which are near the West Coast of Africa.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
