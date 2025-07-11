OpenAI Accuses Nonprofit of Violating State Lobbying Laws, Having Hidden Ties to Musk

OpenAI this week filed a complaint with the California Fair Political Practices Commission accusing a nonprofit organization of violating state lobbying laws and having hidden ties to billionaire Elon Musk, reported Politico.

The complaint against the Coalition for AI Nonprofit Integrity, dated Monday, comes after AI tried to subpoena the group to learn more about its funding and any connections to Musk as CANI supported a bill that could have hindered OpenAI’s planned business restructuring.

"OpenAI believes CANI has committed multiple violations of the Political Reform Act and respectfully requests that the FPPC take immediate action to investigate these violations," wrote the company's attorney, Ann O’Leary.

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, has been vocal about his opposition to OpenAI's restructuring and alleges that it has deviated from its initial mission to "serve the public interest."

OpenAI first outlined plans last year to convert its core governance structure but faced a number of challenges. One is a lawsuit from Musk, who accuses the company and CEO Sam Altman of betraying the founding principles that led Musk to invest in the charity and tried to block the conversion to a for-profit. A federal judge last week dismissed some of Musk’s claims and allowed others to proceed to a trial set for next year.