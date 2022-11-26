×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: opec | iraqi | oil | market | energy | supply | inflation

Dec. OPEC+ Meeting to Weigh Market Conditions, Iraqi Official Says

OPEC illustration of oil barrels painted by flags on a map
(Dreamstime)

Saturday, 26 November 2022 06:08 PM EST

The OPEC+ meeting in December will take into account the condition and balance of the market, Iraq's state news agency quoted Saadoun Mohsen, a senior official at the country's state oil marketer SOMO, as saying Saturday.

OPEC+'s October decision to reduce production by two million barrels per day (bpd) had played an important role in stabilizing global markets, Saadoun, who serves as Iraq's delegate to OPEC, said.

He said the cut had not reduced Iraq's exports.

Iraq's current production represents 11 percent of the group's total output of 43 million bpd, he said, adding that Iraq expects a crude price range of at least $85-95 next year.

OPEC+, which includes members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia, will hold its next meeting in Vienna on Dec. 4.

Oil markets are witnessing "severe fluctuations" due to the repercussions of the pandemic, a slowing global economy and the war in Ukraine, the Iraqi official said, making it harder to ensure price stability.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The OPEC+ meeting in December will take into account the condition and balance of the market, Iraq's state news agency quoted Saadoun Mohsen, a senior official at the country's state oil marketer SOMO, as saying Saturday.
opec, iraqi, oil, market, energy, supply, inflation
168
2022-08-26
Saturday, 26 November 2022 06:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved