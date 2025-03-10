Ontario Strikes Back at US Tariffs With 25 Percent Electricity Surcharge

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is imposing a 25% surcharge on electricity the province supplies to three U.S. states. Ford announced the higher costs to be paid by Americans in Michigan, Minnesota, and New York which buy Canadian power. Ontario might even turn it off.

Ford said average electricity customers in those states can expect their utility bills to go up an average of $100 per month ($69 US) until the trade war with the U.S. comes to an end.

Ford promised in a series of media appearances and a press release he wouldn't hesitate to increase the surcharge or get even tougher if things don't change rapidly. "Let me be clear, I will not hesitate to increase this charge. If necessary, if the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely. Believe me when I say I do not want to do this."

Ford places everything at the feet of President Donald Trump."I feel terrible for the American people because it's not the American people who started this trade war. It's one person who's responsible. That's President Trump."

In the provincial release, Ontario's Minister of Energy and Electrification, Stephen Lecce, said now is the time to get to the negotiating table and fix the problem. "In a time where prices are going up for families in America, Canada and the United States should be working together to strengthen our trade and investment relationships to ensure a prosperous future for both sides of the border."

Trump announced 25% tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China, and then postponed some in an apparent attempt to leverage some concessions on trade barriers from all three nations.