One Million Moms is sponsoring a petition signed by some 17,000 people condemning the "LGBTQ agenda" and "indoctrination" in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this month, National Review reported Monday.

The group, a division of the American Family Association, wrote in the petition: "The non-binary and transgender extravaganza on display this Thanksgiving will be brought to you by Macy's during their annually sponsored Thanksgiving Day Parade. Unless they are forewarned about it, this year's holiday parade will potentially expose tens of millions of viewers at home to the liberal LGBTQ agenda."

The petition noted that self-described "non-binary" performers from Broadway musicals will be on display at the parade, which the group declares "liberal nonsense."

One such performer scheduled to appear at the parade is Justin David Sullivan, whose artist page states: "To every queer, trans, non-binary, or person of color in the audience, this performance is dedicated to you."

Sullivan, who declined eligibility at the 2023 Tony Awards because the categories are divided into male and female, prefers "he/she/they" pronouns.

He told Playbill that "there's nothing more that I want to empower than non-binary people, to show that it's possible to be non-binary on Broadway, play a non-binary character on Broadway and be nominated, and possibly potentially awarded. I felt like I couldn't choose. I didn't feel right being in either category because it didn't resonate with me."

Another parade performer, Alex Newell, is a male who uses "all pronouns," according to National Review.

Two years ago the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade featured pop singer Kim Petras, a male deemed the "world's youngest transsexual for undergoing surgery with special permission at age 16 in Germany, where the minimum age for such procedures is 18.