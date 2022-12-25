×
Trump: VP Could Send Electoral Votes Back, Omnibus Bill a Disgrace

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Sunday, 25 December 2022 07:04 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump decried the language included in the roughly 4,000-page omnibus bill while adding that former Vice President Mike Pence, following the 2020 presidential election, "did indeed have the power to send electoral votes back to state legislatures."

"The Vice President did indeed have the power to send Electoral Votes back to State Legislatures for reapproval despite the constant drum from Democrats and RINOS that he 'ABSOLUTELY DID NOT,'" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"BUT, they just put CLARIFYING language in the disgraceful 'OMINOUS' BILL, making sure that A V.P. DOESN'T DO WHAT THEY ALL SAID COULD NOT BE DONE. So why the new language? Because it was just another political Con Job!"

According to The Hill, the Electoral Count Reform Act, which was written into the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill, was drafted in response to the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

"The measure," The Hill notes, "reforms the 1887 Electoral Count Act to clarify the vice president cannot overturn election results when Congress counts Electoral College votes and raises the number of members necessary to raise objections to a state's electors."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 25 December 2022 07:04 PM
