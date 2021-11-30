WHO Revises Travel Guidance in Face of Omicron Infection Risks

The World Health Organization is making some speedy revisions to its travel guidance, juast hours after releasing omicron variant-related advice.

As reported by The Washington Post, the U.N. health agency originally said that people who are unwell or at risk of developing severe, even life-threatening COVID-19 infections were being advised to delay travel. The guidance focused on those at least 60, as well as those with comorbidities including cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

But the agency subsequently adjusted that to specify that people who haven’t been fully vaccinated or don’t have proof of having been previously infected were also advised to put off trips to areas with “community transmission,” where the illness is seen as spreading more widely.