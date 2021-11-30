×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: omicron

WHO Revises Travel Guidance in Face of Omicron Infection Risks

WHO Revises Travel Guidance in Face of Omicron Infection Risks
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 06:34 PM

The World Health Organization is making some speedy revisions to its travel guidance, juast hours after releasing omicron variant-related advice.

As reported by The Washington Post, the U.N. health agency originally said that people who are unwell or at risk of developing severe, even life-threatening COVID-19 infections were being advised to delay travel. The guidance focused on those at least 60, as well as those with comorbidities including cancer, heart disease and diabetes. 

But the agency subsequently adjusted that to specify that people who haven’t been fully vaccinated or don’t have proof of having been previously infected were also advised to put off trips to areas with “community transmission,” where the illness is seen as spreading more widely.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The World Health Organization is making some speedy revisions to its travel guidance, juast hours after releasing omicron variant-related advice.As reported by The Washington Post, the U.N. health agency originally said that people who are unwell or at risk of developing...
omicron
118
2021-34-30
Tuesday, 30 November 2021 06:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved