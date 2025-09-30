OMB Memo: 'Execute Plans for an Orderly Shutdown'

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Tuesday directed all federal agencies to prepare for an imminent government shutdown after Congress failed to pass a temporary funding measure ahead of a midnight deadline.

In a memorandum sent to agency heads, OMB Director Russell T. Vought said funding authorized under the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act of 2025 will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Senate Democrats blocked a stopgap bill passed by the House earlier this month due to what he described as "insane policy demands," including $1 trillion in new spending.

President Donald Trump supported the House-passed resolution, H.R. 5371, which would have extended government funding through Nov. 21. But with no deal likely before the midnight deadline, Vought instructed agencies to "execute their plans for an orderly shutdown."

"It is unclear how long Democrats will maintain their untenable posture," Vought wrote, adding that employees should still report for their next scheduled shift to carry out shutdown procedures. The administration will issue further guidance once a funding bill is signed into law.

The standoff marks the latest fiscal showdown between the White House and congressional Democrats, raising the prospect of widespread disruptions to government services if the shutdown extends beyond the current week.