Rep. Omar: Reporting on Small-Time Freedom Convoy Donors 'Unconscionable'

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is ripping journalists for reporting on small-time donations to the protesting truck convoy in Canada.

The Washington Examiner said donors' identities were disclosed in a hack of GiveSendGo, the platform being used to raise funds to support the Freedom Convoy and those protesting COVID-19 rules in Canada.

The funding of the Canadian protests is a key point of interest as officials in Ottawa and elsewhere try to get a handle on rallies by the truckers that blockaded cities and border crossings across Canada, according to Reuters.

Omar blasted a tweet from Alison Mah, an editor at the Ottawa Citizen. The tweet, which is hidden from non-followers, cited a report from her newspaper about a shop owner who had "regrets" after contributing to the convoy, according to the Examiner.

Owner Tammy Giuliani was forced to close her Stella Luna Gelato Café in Ottawa on Tuesday after receiving threats when her name appeared on the hacked list of donors to the Freedom Convoy, the Ottawa newspaper said.

Giuliani had said she was giving protesters $250.

Omar said reporting of the story was "unconscionable."

She tweeted: "I fail to see why any journalist felt the need to report on a shop owner making such a insignificant donation rather than to get them harassed. It's unconscionable and journalists need to do better."

And she added in another tweet: "I fully read the article multiple times and I still don't believe there was merit to the story as reported other than further harassment. You all are entitled to your opinions, but my opinion remains the same. These kinds of stories ruin people's lives and are uncalled for."

Saager Enjeti, co-host of the Breaking Points podcast, claimed The Washington Post was also contacting donors.

He tweeted: "The Washington Post is contacting people whose donation info was leaked and who gave as little as 40 dollars to the truckers to ask them why they did so."