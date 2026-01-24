Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls Minneapolis Shooting 'An Execution'

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said Saturday that immigration enforcement "killed another Minnesota resident," calling it "an execution" and demanding Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection immediately leave the state.

Her comments followed the fatal shooting of a man in south Minneapolis during a federal immigration enforcement operation, according to the Department of Homeland Security and local officials.

"An individual approached U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun," DHS reported in a statement.

"The officers attempted to disarm the suspect, but the armed suspect violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but [he] was pronounced dead at the scene."

In a post on X Saturday, Omar wrote: "Another murder by immigration enforcement in my district. I am absolutely horrified that federal agents are targeting and executing our residents instead of protecting them. ICE and CBP must leave Minnesota immediately. Kristi Noem must be impeached. Enough."

Omar is listed as a sponsor of a House impeachment resolution introduced Jan. 14 against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

In an earlier statement on X Saturday, Omar wrote:

"This appears to be an execution by immigration enforcement. I am absolutely heartbroken, horrified, and appalled that federal agents murdered another member of our community. It is beyond shameful these federal agents are targeting our residents instead of protecting them."

"This isn’t isolated or accidental. The Trump administration is trying to beat us into submission rather than protect us. This administration cannot continue violating constitutional rights under the guise of immigration enforcement. ICE and CBP must leave Minnesota immediately."

"Their presence is terrorizing our communities, violating rights, and taking lives with zero accountability. Minnesota was once a place of refuge, and Trump has turned it into a war zone where unchecked federal forces murder our neighbors."

DHS reported that Border Patrol agents shot an armed man, believed to be a Minneapolis resident and a U.S. citizen, during a struggle involving a handgun. Protests followed, and federal officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.