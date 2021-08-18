Olympian Auctions Medal to Pay for Infant's Heart Surgery

Maria Andrejczyk, who won the silver medal for javelin throwing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, auctioned her medal off for $125,000 to pay for an eight-month-old boy's heart surgery.

Andrejczyk wrote on Facebook last week that she would auction the medal to pay for the boy's, Miłoszek Małysa, heart surgery.

"Love, just like our Anto oś, has a serious heart defect, surgery is needed," Andrejczyk wrote. "He also has support in advance from Winnie-a boy who didn't make it in time, but great people decided to donate his funds to Mi łooszk."

"And that's how I also want to help. He's the one I'm auctioning off my silver medal of the Olympic Games."

According to The Hill, the boy's surgery will be performed at Stanford University Medical Center.

And Andrejczyk is no stranger to medical hurdles herself. After missing the chance to medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics, in 2017 she received surgery for her shoulder, and in 2018 she was diagnosed with bone cancer.

"The true value of a medal always remains in the heart," the Polish javelin thrower said. "A medal is only an object, but it can be of great value to others. This silver can save lives, instead of collecting dust in a closet. That is why I decided to auction it to help sick children."