Asian American Olympic Gymnast Says She Was Pepper-Sprayed in Racist Attack

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee said she was pepper-sprayed in St. Paul, Minnesota, her hometown, after being called multiple anti-Asian slurs, according to a profile in Pop Sugar.

Lee told the pop culture site that she was waiting for an Uber with a group of Asian American friends when a car drove by and someone began shouting slurs including "ching chong" and saying they should "go back to where they came from," before pepper-spraying her arm.

"I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do or control because they skirted off," she said. "I didn't do anything to them, and having the reputation, it's so hard because I didn't want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen."

Lee is the first Hmong American to participate in the Olympics and is joining the Auburn University gymnastics team next year.

"All eyes are going to be on not only me, but my whole college team," Lee said.

Stop AAPI Hate, a group gathering data on racially motivated attacks against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, received 9,081 incident reports between March 19, 2020, and June 2021, nearly two-thirds reported by women, according to The Associated Press.

Lee's story comes after the FBI announced during a press release last month that anti-Asian hate crimes rose 73% last year, increasing the number of hate crimes against Asians from 161 in 2019 to 279 in 2020.

President Joe Biden signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, aimed particularly at curbing anti-Asian hate crimes, with bipartisan support in May.

"My message to all of those of you who are hurting is we see you and the Congress has said, we see you. And we are committed to stop the hatred and the bias," Biden said during the signing.